3 Covid deaths in Delhi— in a week

Covid deaths in the capital have reduced considerably over the past week, with only three people dying of the disease in the past week, data shared by the Delhi government shows. In the week before that, 12 people succumbed to the viral disease.

Covid cases in the city have plateaued in the city over the past month, with the daily case count setting around 50-60 cases per day, according to the city’s health bulletin.

There are 513 active cases in Delhi. Of these, 169 are under home isolation, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones stands at 243, it said. The bulletin said 65,007 tests, including 45,971 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, 53 new cases were reported, at a positivity rate of 0.08%. The positivity rate in the city has also remained under 0.1% for a month now, something that government officials have credited to the vaccination drive.

Of close to 1.5 crore people in Delhi eligible for vaccinations, over 82 lakh or 55 per cent have got at least one shot. Over 32 lakh people have got both shots.

“We are seeing that cases are increasing across the world and even in some cities in India. So far we have remained untouched by the sudden spike. However, we are vigilant and people without masks are being challaned regularly. What is encouraging is that there hasn’t been a spike in cases despite most establishments, businesses and activities reopening. We think this is because of the vaccine. Now, the decision to reopen schools safely has to be taken. There are apprehensions because children are not yet vaccinated,” said a senior government official.