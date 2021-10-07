3 courses demanding 100% set to close doors

Three of the ten programmes that had their first cut-off pegged at 100% are likely to close admission for the unreserved (or general) category after admitting more students than their sanctioned capacity under the first list.

B Sc (Honours) Computer Science at Hansraj College and B A (Honours) Political Science at Hindu College and Ramjas College are not likely to release a second list. Over 95% of the 206 students admitted against the unreserved seats in these three programmes are from the Kerala State Board, The Indian Express has learnt. Except for SRCC in 2011, no college has ever closed admissions for a programme with 100% cut-off after the first list. Last year, all three Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) programmes, which asked for 100% marks, remained open for admission after the first list. In fact, the B A (Honours) Economics programme remained open till the third list, B A (Honours) Political Science till the fifth list, and B A (Honours) Psychology till the seventh list.

In other words, this is not just the first year when a record seven colleges asked for cent percent marks for a total of 10 programmes, but it also boasts the highest number of programmes to close admissions at such sky-high cut-offs.

Wednesday’s figures are tentative since candidates with a provisional offer of admission have time till Thursday to pay their fee. The second cut-off list will be announced on October 9.

By 6 pm on Wednesday, the Hindu College had approved admissions of 134 students against its 20 unreserved seats for the popular B A (Honours) Political Science programme. Of these, only one student is from a CBSE-affiliated school. The remaining belong to the Kerala state board.

Ramjas College, which had also set a 100% cut-off for the Political Science programme, had admitted 33 candidates against 31 unreserved seats. All of them are from the Kerala board.

“While admissions for unreserved seats in the course will probably close, it will remain open with slightly lower cut-offs for the various reserved categories. I hope that we see more diversity in the students who get admitted to those (seats),” said a teacher involved in the admissions at Ramjas College.

Hansraj College has approved the admission of 39 candidates against 23 seats in the general category for B Sc (Honours) Computer Science, which has a cent percent cut-off. “There are just one or two applications from non-Kerala Boards like Meghalaya Board and Rajasthan Board,” said a teacher in Hanraj’s computer science department. The remaining seven programmes, which announced a 100% cut-off, are likely to stay open in the second list. For example, at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), both the B Com and Economics programmes will continue to admit students under the second list.

Till 7 pm, around 135 applications had been approved for B Com at SRCC, out of which 78 students had paid their fee. Similarly, in Economics, 33 applications had been approved till 7 pm, with 26 completing tuition fee payment formalities. There are a total of 626 seats for B Com (Hons) and 155 seats for Economics at the college. “Around 50% of the applications in Economics, and one in three applications in B Com (Hons) are from students from Kerala Board. With the next cut-off list when the percentage dips slightly, we may see a bit more heterogeneous representation,” said a teacher at SRCC.

Ramjas College’s B A Programme (combination), which also had a 100% cut-off, only has two admissions, from the Kerala board. That apart, the college has approved only four admissions against its 47 unreserved seats in B Sc (Honours) Physics, its third course with 100% cut-off.

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies has similarly received one approved application — also from the Kerala board — against its 23 unreserved seats for its B Sc (Honours) Computer Science programme with a 100% cut-off courses. Out of the seven programmes, two haven’t found any takers in the first list — B Com at Khalsa College and B Sc (Honours) Computer Science at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

The ABVP-led Delhi University Students’ Union meanwhile protested against the “inflated results of state boards” stating that its demand is a “fair and just admission process”.