3 boys drown in ‘pond’ in Southeast Delhi

Three boys, aged around 12 to 16, died after they accidentally slipped and fell into a ‘pond’ near a park in

Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahaladpur on Thursday afternoon. Police said the area usually has no water but due to the heavy rain in the last few days, rainwater had accumulated creating a 6-feet-deep pond.

The boys were playing in the area on Thursday afternoon when the incident took place. Police said a PCR call was made around 2.50 pm by locals who said they saw three boys drowning near Kaya Maya park.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “Initially, we were told that the kids fell into a pit but later we found that rainwater accumulated in the area… The park is also designed in a way that there’s a depression at a spot… creating a natural pond… It was filled up to 6 feet. We sent a policeman who was 6 feet tall to save the kids.”

Officers from the Delhi Police, a Quick Response Team and the DDMA tried to rescue the boys. After some time, they pulled them out and rushed them to a hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival by doctors. The reason for their deaths is drowning, said police.

Police said the boys have been identified as Piyush (12), Prithvik (15) and Rishabh (16), all residents of the Khanpur area.