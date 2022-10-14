scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

3 boys drown in ‘pond’ in Southeast Delhi

Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahaladpur on Thursday afternoon. Police said the area usually has no water but due to the heavy rain in the last few days, rainwater had accumulated creating a 6-feet-deep pond.

Southeast Delhi drowning, Southeast Delhi boys drown, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice said the boys have been identified as Piyush (12), Prithvik (15) and Rishabh (16), all residents of the Khanpur area.

Three boys, aged around 12 to 16, died after they accidentally slipped and fell into a ‘pond’ near a park in

Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahaladpur on Thursday afternoon. Police said the area usually has no water but due to the heavy rain in the last few days, rainwater had accumulated creating a 6-feet-deep pond.

The boys were playing in the area on Thursday afternoon when the incident took place. Police said a PCR call was made around 2.50 pm by locals who said they saw three boys drowning near Kaya Maya park.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “Initially, we were told that the kids fell into a pit but later we found that rainwater accumulated in the area… The park is also designed in a way that there’s a depression at a spot… creating a natural pond… It was filled up to 6 feet. We sent a policeman who was 6 feet tall to save the kids.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions risePremium
China probes its neighbours’ defenses as regional tensions rise
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...

Officers from the Delhi Police, a Quick Response Team and the DDMA tried to rescue the boys. After some time, they pulled them out and rushed them to a hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival by doctors. The reason for their deaths is drowning, said police.

More from Delhi

Police said the boys have been identified as Piyush (12), Prithvik (15) and Rishabh (16), all residents of the Khanpur area.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 06:00:13 am
Next Story

Karnataka hijab ban case: ‘Freedom of religion is subject to restrictions… (including) equality before law under Article 14’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement