3 arrested in Gurgaon for black marketing of Remdesivir

A senior security assistant of a private hospital, a nursing staff supervisor of another private hospital and the latter’s wife have been arrested in Gurgaon for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir, police said Sunday.

According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Chetan Kapoor, the senior security assistant from Punjab who resides in Aya Nagar, Nitin Josh, the nursing staff supervisor, who hails from Kerala and was residing in Gurgaon’s Sector 52, and Josh’s wife, Leema Umen.

“The accused were first contacted by the police team using a bogus customer, with whom they struck a deal to provide five injections at the price of Rs 45,000 each, hence quoting a cumulative price of Rs 2,25,000,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The customer, police said, met the accused at a designated spot on Sunday. One of the accused first arrived and assured him that the injections would reach soon. A while later, a woman came on a scooter, gave the injections to her accomplice and left.

“A police team followed the woman while the man handed the injections to the bogus customer and asked him for the money. Upon this he was arrested,” said the PRO, adding that an FIR has been registered against the accused at the Sector 53 police station.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that they were well aware of the high demand for Remdesivir injection because of the Covid pandemic. They had fiddled with the records of their hospitals to show that some injections had been administered to Covid patients, while making off with the injections themselves. They would then sell these at a higher price,” said Boken.

Police officials said five injections and two mobile phones have been seized from the accused, who were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for further questioning.