3 arrested in Delhi for duping people promising Amazon job

Three people were arrested for allegedly being involved in a pan-India job racket that would dupe people of crores on the pretext of providing them jobs in Amazon, officers said.

The accused, Abhishek Garg (40), Satish Yadav (36), and Sandeep Mahla (32), were arrested following raids in Delhi, Gurgaon and Fatehabad. Police said Garg was a former deputy manager at Paytm.

The incident came to light after a Rohini-based woman lodged a complaint last September that she was allegedly cheated of Rs 1,18,000 on the pretext of a part-time online job offer at Amazon. She contacted the accused through an advertisement related to the job online.

Police said the module was allegedly being run in connivance with a Chinese module. An officer said a lookout circular has been issued against the mastermind of the racket, who is said to be operating from Georgia with a base in Dubai.

DCP (Outer North) Devesh Mahla said a fictitious website was created by China-based developers and its link was shared through a messaging app which was traced to China. The link was promoted through several social media platforms. The accused also allegedly created a shell company account and it was used to accumulate the defrauded money.

“Over Rs 5.17 crore was credited in the account in September alone. Further analysis of the money trail revealed that the entire amount was being siphoned off through seven different companies to overseas accounts using crypto currency,” the DCP added.