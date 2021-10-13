Amid turmoil back home, 3 Afghan students from JNU request varsity to create supernumerary PhD seats

Three students from Afghanistan who have completed their Master’s from JNU this year are requesting the University to create supernumerary seats for foreign students in PhD programmes on “humanitarian grounds” to ease the continuation of their study and stay in India.

The three students have been recipients of ICCR scholarships and have written the JNU entrance examination to PhD programmes and are awaiting the results.

“Due to the recent developments in Afghanistan, we are stranded here and feel deeply concerned about our academic future and our stay in India. This comes at a time when our return to Afghanistan would be a threat to our lives… As there is no quota for foreign students in PhD courses, this will inevitably affect the future of Afghan students who have given entrance exams and will be deprived of seats and who can’t return to their country due to the unfolding situations in Afghanistan. This might highly affect our stay in India and could risk us being forced to Afghanistan if we are not given any seats under the foreign national category,” states their appeal to the Vice-Chancellor.

Registrar Ravikesh did not respond to calls and messages by The Indian Express.

Explaining their request, Shafiq Sultan – one of the three students – said, “Continuing our studies in India is crucial to our safety and our futures, and since we have been students of JNU, we would like to continue studying here. I have spent Rs 7,500 in registering for the entrance test for three programmes. Given the number of applications, getting seats in the general admissions along with Indian students will be really difficult for us. So supernumerary seats will give us a stronger chance to continue studying here.”

Their request has come after an ICCR notification dated October 8 stating that ICCR scholarship students from Afghanistan who have completed their courses here are eligible to apply for different courses or higher studies here and can be considered for ICCR scholarships if their admissions are confirmed.