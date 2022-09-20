2nd phase of Chandni Chowk project in the pipeline

In a review meeting to discuss the second phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the project will soon be kicked off and the facade of the heritage buildings will be refurbished with historical and architectural elements.

The restoration under the project was supposed to start in March this year but was delayed due to various reasons, said officials.

The first phase of the project was completed last year, under which a 1.4 km stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid was developed. The entire stretch was redeveloped with red sandstone and granite stones, the pavement was decked up with street furniture, and it was made pedestrian-friendly with a no-traffic zone from 9 am to 9 pm.

According to officials, the PWD, the executive agency of the project, has appointed consultants for the redevelopment under the second phase.

After holding a meeting with officials and departments concerned, Sisodia said, “The Delhi government completed the first phase of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk in 2021, and the response of the public was overwhelming. In the first phase, we focused on decongesting the area and landscaping to improve the shopping experience for visitors. Now, the government will focus on reviving the architecture of historical buildings and shops, to enrich and elevate the buildings in the area to provide a unique experience to visitors.”

Officials said maintaining a balance between historical and modern architectural designs, the government will restore the heritage structures using original material and construction techniques such as structural retrofitting, restoration and unification of the facade of heritage structures. It also has plans to give colour and signage schemes for shops and illuminate buildings and shops.

To attract tourists, both international and local, the government has plans to install plaques and QR codes through which one can view the story and details about the sites. Besides the facade development, the government has plans to redevelop and revamp six arterial roads in the Shahjahanabad area, said officials.