2k EWS kids await admissions in pvt schools, education department directs officials to expedite process

With more than 2,000 candidates still waiting to be admitted to allotted seats in private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories, the education department has issued strict directions to admit all of them immediately.

Last week, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had written to Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar about the denial of admission to children from the EWS category in private schools over the last two years.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had written that after summoning the officer concerned from the education department, he found that 33,000 seats were allotted for these reserved categories in Delhi in 2022-2023, to which admissions were granted to around 27,000 children.

The education department has written to all district education officials. While the admission process for pending cases was to be completed by June 24, as of that date, 2,344 candidates were waiting to be granted admissions to their allotted schools. In another 1,747 cases, the status of admission had not been updated by schools.

District officials have been directed to ensure immediate admission of all selected children in waiting, and to get the status of the remaining 1,747 candidates updated immediately.

They have also been asked to depute the education department nominees of all private schools to verify the cases where schools have marked that the candidates either did not report for admissions or were rejected and “to ensure whether the candidates have not reported genuinely and the rejections done by the school are on reasonable and prescribed grounds or not”.

Earlier this month, the education department had written to all private schools stating that it had received complaints of admissions being denied by them to allotted EWS, DG and CWSN candidates citing low admissions in general seats, and had emphasised that private schools are bound to admit all allotted candidates against these reserved seats irrespective of the admissions to their general seats.