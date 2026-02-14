In last 2 years, 29 illegal properties of drug traffickers demolished in Delhi

Written by: Alok Singh
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 07:54 AM IST
In the last two years, at least 29 of 168 illegal properties belonging to alleged drug traffickers in the Capital have been razed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a joint drive with the Delhi Police, The Indian Express has learnt.

The action was allegedly taken on the basis of a report prepared by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, identifying illegal structures belonging to suspected gang leaders and kingpins of drug trafficking syndicate operating in the city.

According to a senior police officer, the report was prepared following the spot visits to such properties, which have allegedly violated building bylaws.

The officer said that most of these buildings are located in Northeast Delhi, Outer Delhi, North Delhi and West Delhi.

“This is a strategy of the Delhi Police to control and break the backbone of the syndicates running the drug business. The action is being taken in coordination with the civic body,” the officer added.

The officer further said that after drawing up a list of 168 structures, the police shared the details with the MCD, and sought that action be taken against the accused.

According to official data, Delhi Police has also seized properties worth around Rs 29 crore belonging to alleged drug traffickers in the last two years. “Though seizing properties is a routine process, the demolition of these properties is a major blow to the syndicate members,” the senior officer said.

On Friday, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) froze assets worth over Rs 68 lakh in two major narcotics cases. In one case, three alleged drug traffickers were arrested with 320 gram of heroin.

Investigation revealed assets worth Rs 7.6 lakh, including vehicles and bank funds, purchased from drug proceeds, police said.

In the second case, six alleged drug traffickers were arrested with large quantities of psychotropic medicines. Properties worth Rs 60.69 lakh, including shops, a motorcycle and cash, belonging to them were frozen, police said.

Another officer said while they book such suspected drug traffickers and seize their properties under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MACOCA), many of these cases fall flat during trial due to lack of evidence. “Due to this reason, a decision was taken to demolish their illegal structures after consulting civic officials,” the officer added.

“Targeting the economic backbone of the narcotic syndicate is crucial to curbing drug trafficking. By freezing properties acquired through illicit means, Delhi Police aims to make the Capital a drug-free city,” the officer further said.

The MCD did not respond to queries on the matter.

