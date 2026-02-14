In last 2 years, 29 illegal properties of drug traffickers demolished in Delhi

The officer said that most of these buildings are located in Northeast Delhi, Outer Delhi, North Delhi and West Delhi. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose only)

In the last two years, at least 29 of 168 illegal properties belonging to alleged drug traffickers in the Capital have been razed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a joint drive with the Delhi Police, The Indian Express has learnt.

The action was allegedly taken on the basis of a report prepared by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, identifying illegal structures belonging to suspected gang leaders and kingpins of drug trafficking syndicate operating in the city.

According to a senior police officer, the report was prepared following the spot visits to such properties, which have allegedly violated building bylaws.