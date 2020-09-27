29 dengue cases so far, Gurgaon crosses last year’s tally

Figures shared by the health department reveal Gurgaon had recorded 15 cases of malaria last year.

Gurgaon has already crossed last year’s numbers in terms of dengue cases this year, with officials saying the district has recorded 29 cases so far, as opposed to the 22 cases that had emerged last year. There have, however, been no fatalities yet.

“Apart from the 29 cases that have emerged, there are over 100 suspected cases of dengue in the district, and three confirmed cases of malaria as well,” said district epidemiologist Dr Ram Prakash Rai.

Figures shared by the health department reveal Gurgaon had recorded 15 cases of malaria last year. In 2018, 93 cases of dengue and 30 cases of malaria had emerged in the district; in 2017, there were 66 cases of dengue and 48 cases of malaria.

This year is exceptional due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is also simultaneously wreaking havoc in the district, with almost 20,000 recorded cases so far. Officials from the health department insist they are well equipped to deal with vector-borne diseases alongside the Covid pandemic.

“Cases of dengue and malaria have emerged but we have to manage the work alongside because Covid may continue for a long time. The issue of manpower is not really there since the staff involved with vector-borne diseases usually consists of multipurpose male workers, while in Covid there are more female workers like ASHA workers and ANM workers,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav.

“Furthermore, like every year, we are also getting help from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). We do the work of urban fogging and sanitisation through the MCG, and rural fogging is done through the sarpanchs and panchayats of villages, whom we give the medicines for the purpose,” he said.

Officials said 16 teams have been formed to carry out fogging across the district. Each team consists of 3 workers and a supervisor. Gambusia fish, which consume larvae of mosquitoes, are also being introduced into johads, lakes and ponds, said officials.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd