With 29.2% positivity, Covid infections in Delhi rocket past second wave’s peak

Delhi reported 28,867 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, pushing past the peak of 28,395 cases reported on April 20, 2021, during the Delta variant-driven wave. The surge is the worst that the national capital has seen. With a high number of infections being reported despite fewer tests, the positivity rate–the proportion of samples that return positive–shot up to 29.2 per cent.

The capital also reported 31 deaths, fewer than the toll of 40 from the previous day. There have been 164 Covid-19 deaths in Delhi in January. There were only nine deaths reported in December, seven in November, four in October, and five in September.

Despite the high number of cases, there have been fewer hospitalisations and deaths during the current Omicron-driven wave. There are 94,160 persons with a current infection in the city, of whom 2,424 persons are admitted to hospitals, as per the daily health bulletin. A peak of 448 deaths was seen on May 3 last year during the previous surge of cases.

In comparison, when the active cases were as high during the surge in April-May, there were over 18,000 persons admitted to hospitals. At the peak, over 5,700 patients were admitted to intensive care units and many more were on oxygen support. The high patient load, most of whom needed oxygen support and stayed in hospitals for 10-14 days, led to shortages of oxygen and beds during the peak of the wave.

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that hospital bed occupancy was less than 15 per cent even as cases remained above 20,000. The government has increased the number of Covid-19 beds to just 15,000. “The number of patients admitted to hospitals has stabilized. The number of hospitalizations as compared to new cases coming daily is currently under control. We are hopeful that this is the peak,” said Jain on Thursday.

The minister said that among the patients admitted to Covid-designated ICU beds, very few were hospitalized only because of the coronavirus infection. “Most patients are being treated for some other disease. This means that patients admitted to hospitals are getting admitted less due to coronavirus but more due to other diseases,” Jain explained.