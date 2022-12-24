286 stations, 12 corridors: Delhi Metro celebrates 20 years of ops

Fondly called the lifeline of the national capital, the Delhi Metro started with a small section spanning 8.4 km from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, and now, after 20 years since kicking off, is spread over 380 km of network, comprising ten colour-coded lines. The largest metro network in India with many advanced technologies such as driverless metro on two corridors, the expansion has been one of the fastest in the world as more than 380 km of new lines have been added since 2002.

The Delhi Metro operations commenced on December 24, 2002, after then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee flagged off the first train on the 8.4 km-long corridor in the Red Line. Since then, the network has expanded exponentially across Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation currently operates 391 km of networks with 286 stations on 12 corridors (including Noida-Greater Noida and Rapid Metro, Gurugram) across the national capital region.

Celebrating its vicennial anniversary, the DMRC inaugurated a special exhibition highlighting 20 years of operations and also the Indo-Japan partnership, as 2022 marks the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

This exhibition was inaugurated at Welcome Metro station by Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador Extraordinary of Japan to India in the presence of DMRC’s Managing Director Vikas Kumar, Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India Office, among others.

“Today is a historic day. The Delhi Metro, which has been a phenomenal success, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It has transformed Delhi forever and brought a revolution… Now, it is helping many other Indian cities and even abroad… The Metro ensures the safety of women and comfortable travelling…I am happy that we are celebrating 70 years of Indo-Japan relationship along with this,” Suzuki said.

Vikas Kumar said, “The Metro has brought an infrastructural revolution and has become one of the largest metro networks in the world.”

An official said that when the first Metro line was inaugurated, a million people came just to see the train, and tokens went out of stock that the official had to issue tickets.

A special Aikido performance was enacted by Japanese students led by Sansei Paritos Kar, who has also trained Rahul Gandhi.

The exhibition also showcases glimpses of the Metro’s landmark moments in the past 20 years and covers special occasions such as the inauguration of major corridors, the introduction of new technologies, unique facilities, interesting facts and visits by important personalities, the partnership of Delhi Metro and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other Japanese organisations which have supported the Metro so far.

The network is further being expanded in the phase IV project, after completion of which, another 65 km will be added.

Currently, the construction is in progress on three approved priority corridors of Phase IV. Two of them are the extension of the existing Pink (Majlis Park to Maujpur) and Magenta (R K Ashram Marg to Japankpuri West) Lines, while a new Silver Line will come up connecting Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity.