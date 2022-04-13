28 hospitalised after consuming sedative-laced drink at Gurugram fair

At least 28 people, including children, were hospitalised after allegedly consuming a drink laced with a sedative at a village fair near a temple in Haryana’s Gurugram district Tuesday night, said the police.

According to the police, the accused had offered people the drink claiming it as ‘prasad’ in Mubarikpur village in Farrukhnagar. They added the victims were rushed to the civil hospital, where their condition is stable.

Sunil Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of the Farrukh Nagar police station, said, “People had come to the fair and to offer prayers at the temple. The suspect offered them a ‘Frooty’ which was allegedly laced with some intoxicant. People started to fall sick and 28 were taken to civil hospital, where their condition is stable.” “We have initiated a probe. The belongings of people attending the fair are intact and nothing had been stolen. The suspect is yet to be identified. An FIR has been registered,” added Kumar.

The complainant, Sushil Singh, a resident of Jharoda Majra in Delhi who works as a security guard, said that he had gone to Budho Mata temple in Mubarikpur on Tuesday evening to offer prayers along with five members of his family.

“Around 9.30 pm, we went to a fair in the village and were standing near the parking area when a man carrying two ‘Frooty’ bottles and plastic glasses approached us. He served us the drink saying it is ‘prasad’. Two members of our family—my niece and sister-in-law—consumed the drink. After half an hour, they started feeling drowsy and fell unconscious and were taken to the civil hospital. The accused person had planned this conspiracy with the intention of committing a crime,” said Singh.

He added that they later found out that the accused had offered the drink laced with sedatives to several people at the fair.

Sanjay Kumar said, “We had come to attend the fair in Mubarikpur in a group of 20 people. A cold drink was being offered as prasad which was consumed by people. Within 20 minutes of consuming the drink, people fell sick. Eight people from our group were admitted to the hospital. They are still drowsy, but their condition is stable.”

The First Information Report was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukh Nagar police station, said the police.