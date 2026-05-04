28 emergency centres,central control rooms: Delhi gears to tackle water shortage as summer gets harsher

As summer gets harsher in the Capital, the Delhi government has directed all major water treatment plants — Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana and Dwarka — to operate at the peak capacity, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. The government is also coordinating with officials concerned in Haryana to ensure that ammonia levels in shared water resources, including Yamuna and Munak Canal, are kept in check, the CM underlined.

Emphasising that areas facing water shortage in the city have been identified, the CM said that “targeted arrangements have been put in place to bridge the gap”. Across the city, 28 water emergency centres have been set up at strategic locations to operate round the clock. These centres are equipped with adequate staff, communication systems and CCTV surveillance to ensure swift resolution of supply-related issues, said officials.

The remarks came as the CM held a review meeting with the Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

A central control room, chatbot-based system, alongside public-private-partnership mode call centres operating in several areas are among the measures to ensure summer preparedness, said the CM. The government has tightened monitoring at every level to maintain a smooth and balanced supply, she added.

Gupta said that detailed planning has been completed at the constituency level, including allocation of responsibilities, colony-wise supply schedules, tanker route plans and resource deployment.

To strengthen tanker-based supply in water-scarce areas, 1,210 tankers have been deployed, with an additional 100 kept on standby. Deployment has been tailored constituencywise, with high-demand areas such as Sangam Vihar, Matiala, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Tughlakabad, Palam, Bijwasan and Bawana receiving special attention, the CM said.

The number of operational tubewells has been increased from 5,834 to 6,200. Fixed supply points have been increased from 8,700 to 13,000, and filling hydrants from 198 to 202.

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The grievance redressal system has been reinforced with 24×7 helplines (1916 and 1800117118). Complaints are routed directly to the junior engineer concerned and 100% feedback is being ensured.

Further, the CM directed officials to expedite efforts to augment water supply and to swiftly commission the second 50 MGD water treatment plant located in Dwarka, which is ready for operation.

Gupta stated that in order to enhance water availability, 520 additional tube wells have been installed and 172 km of old water pipelines were replaced during the year 2025-26, resulting in improved water supply.

“Additionally, work is underway on valve regulation, the laying of new pipelines, and the large-scale cleaning of sewer lines. The annual cleaning of all underground reservoirs has been completed, and preventive maintenance has been ensured for all pump sets and booster pumping stations utilized within the distribution system. A dedicated drive is also in progress to detect and repair leakages across transmission and distribution networks,” the CM said.