Friday, July 22, 2022

27-year-old woman dies after car crashes into Metro pillar on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon

Police said the deceased has been identified as Ekta Kumar, a resident of an upscale condominium in Sector 42 on Golf Course Road. According to police, the incident took place around 1.30 am when the woman was returning to her house after meeting her friends.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
Updated: July 22, 2022 6:08:31 am
According to police, the incident took place around 1.30 am when the woman was returning to her house after meeting her friends.

A 27-year-old woman, who worked in a private company in Noida, died after her car allegedly crashed into a Metro pillar on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon late Wednesday night, said police. Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons after her mother filed a complaint.



A police officer said, “In the complaint, the victim’s mother said that around 8 pm on Wednesday, her daughter had gone to Supermart near Galleria market to meet some friends and was returning around 1.30 am. The complainant said that when her daughter was returning in her Celerio car a rashly driven unknown vehicle hit her (daughter’s car) from the side, due to which her car got imbalanced and rammed into the pillar underneath sector 53/54 rapid Metro station.”

Police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital by passersby and was declared dead on arrival. The victim’s car was completely crushed from the driver’s side and the windowpanes were shattered.

DCP (East) Virender Vij said, “On the complaint of the victim’s mother, we have registered an FIR and initiated a probe. We are checking CCTVs on the stretch near the Metro station to identify the accused. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem and the report is awaited.”

Police said they were verifying the circumstances that led to the incident. A case was registered against the unknown accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence) at sector 53 police station, said police.

The Golf Course Road to Cyber City stretch is among the most accident-prone stretches in the city accounting for more than 30 fatalities in the past three years, said police.

In March 2022, four employees of a restaurant were killed after a car had rammed into their motorcycles near Arjun Marg on Golf Course Road. CCTV footage of the incident, recovered by police, showed both motorcycles turning turtle several times due to the impact.

Following the incident, officials of the traffic police, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, NHAI and a team of road engineering experts conducted an inspection of the spot and announced that a safety audit of the entire Golf Course Road would be conducted. Civic agencies had also said speed-reducing measures, such as installing rumble strips, will be carried out at intersections and CCTVs shall be installed. In May, the traffic police had said that they were working on setting speed limits for all major roads in the city.

