27-year-old ‘beaten to death’ with baseball bat

While police said the accused and victim are known to each other, they are yet to identify the cause of the fight.

A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar on Saturday.

Police said the victim, Satender, was out with his friends Nitin and Manish in the night when they allegedly had an altercation with a man named Vicky who then called his associates and allegedly assaulted Satender.

“The accused thrashed Satender with a baseball bat. Satender was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said DCP (West) Deepak Purohit.

According to police, Satender, who lived in Shivaji Vihar, was involved in eight cases of robbery and theft. Vicky is also a history-sheeter and is involved in cases of gambling and theft. During enquiry, Satender’s friends told the police that the fight happened near Vicky’s house.

While police said the accused and victim are known to each other, they are yet to identify the cause of the fight.

Police said they are scanning through the CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.