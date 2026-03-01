27 flights cancelled at Delhi airport amid escalating tensions in Middle East

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, at least 27 flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday, affecting key routes between Delhi and several cities in the Gulf region as well as London.
According to airport officials, 20 departures from IGIA were cancelled, while seven arrivals scheduled to land in Delhi were suspended. Among the departures, the highest number of cancellations was in the Delhi–Dubai routes. Six flights to Dubai were called off.
Three flights each to Doha and Abu Dhabi were also cancelled from IGIA. Flights to London Heathrow, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, Dammam and Kuwait were also affected.
As per flight tracking website Flightradar24, departing flights faced an average delay of 18 minutes on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delhi airport in an advisory posted on X stated that “due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East region, westbound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule adjustments.”
“Due to evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, flight operations to and from the Middle East are currently impacted. Passengers are advised to check and confirm their flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation posted on X.
Meanwhile, Air India suspended all flights to the Middle East till 11:59 pm on March 1. “We are closely monitoring developments and remain in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our passengers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority. We will continue to assess the situation and take appropriate operational decisions as necessary,” the airline said on X.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram