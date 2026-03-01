27 flights cancelled at Delhi airport amid escalating tensions in Middle East

According to airport officials, 20 departures from IGIA were cancelled, while seven arrivals scheduled to land in Delhi were suspended. Among the departures, the highest number of cancellations was in the Delhi–Dubai routes. Six flights to Dubai were called off.

Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, at least 27 flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday, affecting key routes between Delhi and several cities in the Gulf region as well as London.

According to airport officials, 20 departures from IGIA were cancelled, while seven arrivals scheduled to land in Delhi were suspended. Among the departures, the highest number of cancellations was in the Delhi–Dubai routes. Six flights to Dubai were called off.

Three flights each to Doha and Abu Dhabi were also cancelled from IGIA. Flights to London Heathrow, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, Dammam and Kuwait were also affected.