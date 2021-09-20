26-year-old MNC employee killed in Gurgaon hit-and-run, 2 injured

A 26-year-old woman was killed while her cousin and a friend suffered multiple injuries after a truck/dumper allegedly rammed into their car at Ambedkar Chowk late Saturday night. Police said the impact of collision was such that the car was dragged for over 50 metres before it turned turtle. They are yet to identify the accused driver and the vehicle.

Police said the victim has been identified as Smriti Sachdeva, who worked at an MNC in Gurgaon. The injured women are Smriti’s cousin Bhawna Rajpal and her friend Tanvi Madan.

Smriti and Bhawna lived in Sushant Lok-1 in a rented house. Bhawna works with an infrastructure consultancy firm. Tanvi was staying with them for a few days. All three are originally from Sonepat.

According to police, Tanvi had gone to a friend’s house in Nirvana Country in Sector 50 on Saturday evening and called Bhawna around midnight to pick her up.

Police said around 1 am, Bhawna and Smriti went to pick up their friend and were returning home when an unidentified truck hit their car on the passenger’s side.

In the FIR registered at Sector 53 police station, Bhawna, who is the complainant, said, “My friend Tanvi was visiting Gurgaon to shop for my wedding. She had gone to her friend’s place in Nirvana Country and got late. I got a call from her, asking me to pick her up. At 1 am, Smriti and I went in my car. The three of us were returning home when suddenly a big truck, at high speed, hit my car from the left side. As our car was dragged to the Chowk, my friend and I sustained several injuries and then lost consciousness.”

Police said Bhawna was driving the car, Smriti was in the passenger seat and Tanvi sat behind.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “Passersby rushed the women to a private hospital in Sector 51, where Smriti was declared dead on arrival. The other two women sustained minor injuries to their face and head; they are undergoing treatment and reportedly stable. The accused driver is yet to be identified. From the tyre marks at the accident spot, it appears that the car was dragged for over 50 metres.”

Police said the car was completely mangled after the collision. In their statement, the injured women told police that they could not note down the registration number of the vehicle.

Police said Smriti’s body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

Bhawna’s father, Dr Shyam Lal, said, “I got a call from my daughter at 2.32 am, informing me of the incident. She and Smriti are first cousins and were sharing a rented place in Sushant Lok. Their friend, Tanvi, who is settled abroad, had extended her stay here for my daughter’s wedding on October 14. They went to pick Tanvi up as it was late at night for her to take a cab. They told me that after the collision, commuters rushed them to hospital as they had fainted and were in shock… Our family was looking to arrange a match for Smriti too.”

Police registered an FIR against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Sector 53 police station on Sunday.