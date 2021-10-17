251 assistant professor positions open to OCIs: DU teachers criticise provision, varsity says permitted by Centre

A provision allowing Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) to apply for assistant professor vacancies at Delhi University has come under criticism by a section of teachers, while university authorities state that this is not the first time this provision has been made applicable.

On September 20, DU advertised details of 251 teaching positions for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments. In an FAQ document accompanying the notification, the administration has stated that “besides Indian citizens, those who have acquired the status of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and have necessary documents in support of the same can also apply”.

This provision has come under criticism of teachers’ group Academics for Action and Development (AAD) which has asked that it be scrapped, stating that it is “an impediment to the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in DU” and “will hit hard ‘home-grown’ talents”.

“It is equivalent to shrinking opportunities since applications are open to a new category while vacancies are not being increased. A move like this should have been discussed in the Executive Council and Academic Council before being implemented,” said AAD member and former Executive Council member Rajesh Jha.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said: “This is not the first time this clause has been there, it has been there for the last three cycles of advertisements, and this is something that has been permitted to us by the Union government.”