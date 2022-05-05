25,000 homes in East Delhi to get free sewer connections: Govt

A total of 25,000 households in East Delhi will be provided free sewer connections under the ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana’, according to a communication from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

These free connections will be provided in 12 colonies in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, for which an amount of Rs 19 crore has been allocated. The households will be connected to the existing sewer network, which will carry the waste to the Yamuna Vihar sewage treatment plant, according to the DJB. The aim is to prevent sewage from landing in the Yamuna river. The decision was taken at a board meeting of the DJB chaired by Water Minister Satyendar Jain. The colonies include Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chandu Nagar, and parts of Khajuri Khas.

A project to lay around 10 km of sewer lines in unsewered areas of Narela and 25 km in Burari was also approved at the meeting. While the Rithala STP with a capacity of 40 MGD will be upgraded to reduce the biochemical oxygen demand and total suspended solids in the treated water, a new 7 MGD STP will be set up at Sonia Vihar.

The board also decided to set up 30 RO plants at JJ colonies to increase the drinking water supply. Each plant will provide around 50,000 litres of water per day. The supply will be free.

At Okhla, a small 6 MGD water treatment plant will come up with the capacity to treat ammonia up to 10 ppm (parts per million). The DJB’s WTPs can currently treat ammonia only up to a level of 0.9 ppm, and the acceptable limit for ammonia in drinking water, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards, is 0.5 ppm. An increase in ammonia levels in the Yamuna has previously disrupted the water supply to the national capital.