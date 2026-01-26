2,500 artists dance on Vande Mataram embodying India’s spirit of unity in diversity

The annual parade and the days they spent in Delhi in the run up to the Republic Day celebrations gave them memories they would cherish for a long time.
As around 2,500 artistes from different parts of India — donning traditional costumes representing different states — came together on Monday during the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi to perform on ‘Vande Matraam’, which is also this year’s theme, their presentation embodied the spirit of India’s unity in diversity. Different groups presented different classical and folk dance forms on the national song during the performance.
The annual parade and the days they spent in Delhi in the run up to the Republic Day celebrations gave them memories they would cherish for a long time. Performing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foreign dignitaries and many other key personalities was a dream come true for many.
Around 10 students of Maharaja Sayajirao University in Gujarat’s Vadodara practiced for 25 days prior to the event. While all of them are undergraduate students in performing arts, learning Bharatanatyam, a classical dance form most of them have been practicing for at least a couple of years, they said they were a little anxious for this performance and wanted to put in extra efforts.
“We practised for a long time even though it was a small performance,” said Divya Patel, Assistant Professor in the Performing Arts department at the university.
Many student performers were delighted to catch glimpses of sorties by fighter jets during rehearsals. “While we couldn’t see the parade today, we have been in awe of these formations by the jets during the practice sessions,” a student said.
Disha Handique, 20, who along with her group of six performed Sattriya, a classical dance form from Assam, said, “The other performances were so beautiful that I can’t even express it in words.” The group comprises of students of the Srimanta Sankaradeva University in Guwahati and have been practicing for 12 days now.
However, Handique added, “I really enjoyed the entire experience of performing in front of so many dignitaries, but the air in Delhi is very bad. Ever since we landed here, the air smells different and makes us feel a little nauseous.”
Meanwhile, for artists from Chhattisgarh, presenting their folk dance, ‘Gedi’ or bamboo dance, has been a reassurance that the art is still alive and thriving. In the group of 35 dancers from Bilaspur, which also had fresh entrants, few have been practicing since decades. They began their practice sessions on January 6. The sessions used to start at 7:30 am. “The last three days were the most exciting when rehearsed at the Kartavya Path. This is the best experience of my life… my parents are very proud of me,” said Priyanshu Bhaskar (20).
Another group member said, “This is a very great platform to showcase our folk dance… This costume is also fully handmade and takes around 12 days to make. This gives us visibility.”
There was a group from Manipur too. “This has been our first time performing in Delhi and that too on Republic Day. I’m seeing the Capital for the first time,” said Paolam Janet (23, pursuing diploma in dance like others in her group.
However for Elina, 24, another group member, the most treasured memory she is taking home is the group’s visit to Sarojini Nagar. the hub of flea shopping. “We used to get a window of a few hours from 11 am till 3 pm… we used to rush there. We have brought lots of clothes.”
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He primarily covers civic governance, urban infrastructure, and environmental policy in the National Capital Region.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focus includes the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Metro. He has also shown a strong specialization in environmental accountability, particularly during Delhi’s winter pollution crises.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
His reportage in late 2025 has centered on the severe air quality crisis in Delhi and high-profile civic developments:
1. Environment & "Express Impact"
"Express Impact: Action cell, weekly inspections to rid Rohini of its dust" (Dec 21, 2025): Following his investigative report that flagged Rohini as a "dust bowl," he covered the subsequent government action to set up a dedicated Dust Action Cell and mandate weekly joint inspections.
"Air toxic, Delhi govt makes 50% work from home a must" (Dec 17, 2025): Reporting on the mandatory WFH advisory and the Rs 10,000 relief announced for construction workers affected by the Stage 3 GRAP ban.
"Broken pavements, untarred roads: Why Delhi's Rohini is a dust bowl" (Dec 18, 2025): A ground-zero report detailing how dug-up roads and unfinished civic works have worsened air pollution in North West Delhi.
2. Urban Governance & Infrastructure
"New Metro museum at Supreme Court station opens for public on December 19" (Dec 18, 2025): Reporting on the relocation and inauguration of the iconic Metro Museum by CM Rekha Gupta.
"Data shows surge in sale of DDA flats in last three years" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical piece on how the DDA has begun clearing its massive unsold inventory of housing through new schemes.
"Birth to death services under one roof: How Delhi's expansion to 13 districts makes citizen lives easier" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailed coverage of the administrative reorganization of Delhi into three new districts (Outer North, Central North, and Old Delhi).
3. Transport & Safety
"Govt orders probe after off-duty pilot assaults passenger at Delhi airport" (Dec 21, 2025): A high-impact report on a physical altercation at IGIA involving an Air India Express pilot, which led to a formal investigation by the Civil Aviation Ministry.
Signature Style
Devansh is recognized for his "spot check" reporting style. His work often bridges the gap between environmental science (source apportionment data) and public health, making complex pollution metrics accessible to everyday residents. He is also a regular contributor to the Express political pulse, analyzing how urban issues like housing and dust affect voter sentiment.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ ... Read More