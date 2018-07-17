25-yr-old held for entering girls’ hostel in Delhi

The girls alleged that he was peeping through the windows of their rooms, police said. (Representational Image) The girls alleged that he was peeping through the windows of their rooms, police said. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in a case of lurking, trespassing and voyeurism after he allegedly entered the girls’ hostel of a medical college in Rohini (north) area. The accused, Surjeet, works as a cook, and was caught by the security guards after the girls raised an alarm.

The girls alleged that he was peeping through the windows of their rooms, police said. As per police, Surjeet was arrested from the spot and booked under IPC sections 448 (punishment for house trespass), 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 354(C) (voyeurism) at Rohini North police station.

“He was produced before a court and sent to Tihar,” said a police officer. The officer added that police are investigating how Surjeet gained access to the hostel, and also scanning CCTV footage.

