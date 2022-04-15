25-year-old woman who jumped off Akshardham Metro station dies of injuries

A 25-year-old woman who jumped off a 40-foot high parapet wall at the Akshardham Metro station on Thursday morning succumbed to injuries later in the day, said police. Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at the station tried to save her by holding a blanket below but police said her injuries were severe.

According to police, the woman worked at an e-commerce company in Gurgaon. Police said she was recently removed from her job and went back home and suspect she was upset over this.

Her family told police that she left home last night and came to Delhi.

The incident took place around 7.30 am. CISF personnel deployed at platform no. 2 of the Metro station noticed the woman climbing the parapet. They informed Metro staff and rushed to help the woman.

A video of the incident shows CISF staff trying to persuade the woman to move back after noticing her standing at the edge of the wall. She waited for a while before jumping off but fell on the blanket that the CISF and Metro staff had arranged by then.

“CISF personnel quickly swung into action. While one team tried to persuade the woman to abandon her thoughts, the other team, with the help of locals, arranged for a blanket to catch her in case of a fall. Despite persuasion, she jumped off and the persons on the ground managed to catch her. Due to the severity of the fall, she sustained severe injuries… She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital,” said a CISF spokesperson.

The woman was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment where doctors said she suffered multiple injuries on her back and leg. Around 8-9 pm, she was declared dead by doctors, said a police officer.