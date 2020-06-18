25-year-old ‘raped’ during bus journey to Noida, 1 arrested

The victim was seated on the read-end of the AC sleeper bus and the accused driver, Ratan, is on the run. The victim was seated on the read-end of the AC sleeper bus and the accused driver, Ratan, is on the run.

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving bus on the Pratapgarh-Gautam Buddh Nagar Highway, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when the bus had crossed Lucknow and was heading towards Mathura.

The victim was seated on the read-end of the AC sleeper bus and the accused driver, Ratan, is on the run.

“We received information that a woman was raped in a moving bus that had been travelling overnight to Noida. As per the victim’s complaint, the driver raped her while another driver was at the wheel. The conductor, too, was aware of the crime, she said. There were 12-13 passengers on the bus and an alarm was raised when the bus reached Noida. One accused has been arrested and a search is on for the two others,” said Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crimes against Women).

According to police, the woman was making the journey to visit her husband.

The driver allegedly cornered her and raped her, an officer said. The other driver who was at the wheel and conductor allegedly warned her against raising an alarm. The victim waited till the bus reached Noida before raising an alarm, police said.

They added that the woman’s husband, who had come to pick her up at the bus stand in Noida, had been informed by the victim of her ordeal.

The bus driver tried to flee in the vehicle and the couple chased them in their car. After a few minutes, the couple intercepted the bus and snatched the keys of the vehicle but the main accused and the conductor managed to flee on foot, police said.

A police team soon reached the spot and arrested one person, identified as Deepak.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) has been filed against the main accused, Ratan, while the other accused were booked for criminal intimidation.

The bus has also been seized by the police. The woman was sent for medical examination and her statement was recorded, police said.

