25-year-old man stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

Updated: August 12, 2022 3:37:20 pm
A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday evening in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, police said, adding that the motive for the killing was not known.
According to police, Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat, and his friend Vikas Panwar were sitting at Qila in Begumpur when four or five unknown people came and picked an argument with Mayank, a hotel management graduate.
As the duo tried to run away, the assailants chased them and overpowered Mayank, said police. They later allegedly attacked the man with knives near Gate No. 3 of the DDA Market.
The Malviya Nagar police station received a call about the incident near Gate No 3 at the Begumpur DDA Market. Police found out that the injured man had been taken to the trauma centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he succumbed to injuries later.
“The motive behind the stabbing is currently unknown. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention),” said Benita Mary Jaiker, district commissioner of police (south).
Police said they had identified the assailants and were trying to arrest them.
