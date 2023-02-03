scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Delhi: 25-year-old man molests two minor girls, arrested

A case under sections of the POCSO Act has been lodged and the accused has been arrested, police said.

Delhi man molests minor girls"Any other relevant sections will be added after 164 CrPC statement and as per facts that emerge in the investigation," the DCP added. (Representational Photo)
Two minor girls were molested allegedly by a 25-year-old man, who was their neighbour, after he lured them to his jhuggi from a birthday party, officers said.

DCP(Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said that on Thursday after midnight, the complainant, the victims’ aunt, stated that she along with her family went to her sister’s house to attend a birthday party.

The DCP said, “After the birthday party, her sister’s daughters were not found at the party and upon enquiry, were found inside the jhuggi of the accused.”

They alleged that the accused molested them.

A case under sections of the POCSO Act has been lodged and the accused has been arrested, police said. “Any other relevant sections will be added after 164 CrPC statement and as per facts that emerge in the investigation,” the DCP added.

In another case, a minor girl, a vagabond, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friend near a Metro station on January 9. Police said a case under the POCSO Act was lodged.

“She revealed that she was also raped in Uttar Pradesh in the past,” police said. Efforts are on to nab the accused in this case.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 07:36 IST
