Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

25-year-old man ‘kills his mother, later commits suicide’

Police sources said the man mentioned in the purported note that he has been “depressed” for some time and wanted to end his life because he was also unemployed.

Police said a PCR call was made around 8 pm by neighbours who said a foul smell was coming from the house. (Representational/File)

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and later committed suicide inside their house in Delhi’s Rohini Sunday night. Police said the mother was allegedly killed two-three days ago and her body was found lying in the bathroom. The son later killed himself with a knife, said police.

Police said a PCR call was made around 8 pm by neighbours who said a foul smell was coming from the house.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said, “The investigating officer reached the spot and found the main door bolted from inside. Staff broke into the house from the balcony and found a man in a pool of blood. A body of a woman was found in the washroom; it was highly decomposed.”

“We also found a suicide note of about 77 pages at the spot written by (the man). In the note, (he) admitted that he killed his mother on Thursday. Later, he committed suicide by slitting his neck. We sent crime teams and forensic science lab teams to the spot. Legal action has been initiated in the case,” added the DCP.

Police sources said the man mentioned in the purported note that he has been "depressed" for some time and wanted to end his life because he was also unemployed.

Police recovered the note and the weapon used during the offence. Police are also trying to contact relatives to ascertain more details about the family.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:02:43 am
