Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
25-year-old man dies after falling off building while escaping police custody

Police said that the deceased belonged to a poor family and worked as a servant in a house but was terminated from his job

Delhi man dies escaping police"As they climbed up to the third floor of the building, Ankit pushed a constable and while escaping from police custody, jumped off the third floor of the building and sustained injuries," the DCP said. (File)
A 25-year-old man in police custody died after he fell off the third floor of a building while trying to escape in East Delhi’s Ashok Nagar, police said.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that on Thursday, a team along with a sub-inspector and two constables from Uttarakhand’s Bahadarabad Police Station came to Ashok Nagar police station with arrested accused Ankit (25) and requested the assistance from local police for further recovery of property in a case.

For recovery of a few stolen items at the behest of arrestee, a raid was conducted at Kaushik building in Old Kondli.

“As they climbed up to the third floor of the building, Ankit pushed a constable and while escaping from police custody, jumped off the third floor of the building and sustained injuries,” the DCP said.

He was immediately rushed to LBS Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case under IPC section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) has been registered.

Police said that the deceased belonged to a poor family and worked as a servant in a house but was terminated from his job.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 08:15 IST
