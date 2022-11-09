25-year-old injured after beer bottle broken on his head outside a mall in Gurgaon

A 25-year-old man suffered injuries after four men allegedly attacked him after an argument near a mall in Gurgaon, said police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 2 around 1.15 am when the victim and his friend had gone to a grocery and retail store outside Star Mall in sector 30.

In the police complaint, Aman Sheoran, a resident of sector 45, said that he went inside a 24 seven store to purchase something while his friend was seated in the car in the parking area.

“When I returned to the parking area, I saw that four men were slapping and punching my friend. One person had a beer bottle in his hand and was about to attack him with it. When I intervened to protect my friend, the men started beating and slapping me and one of them hit a beer bottle on my head. He tried to stab me with sharp end of broken beer bottle and as I stopped him, I was stabbed on the side of the abdomen. I fell and the accused escaped after threatening my friend,” he alleged in the FIR.

Police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital nearby for treatment.

A police officer, said, “The victim was unfit for statement earlier. His statement was recorded on Monday and an FIR was registered. The accused are yet to be arrested. We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at sector 40 police station, said police.