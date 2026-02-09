25-year-old helper sleeping inside bus burned alive in Delhi’s Janakpuri; police say no foul play suspected

A 25-year-old man was burned to death after a fire broke out inside an Uber-affiliated bus near a fish market in the Vikaspuri area of West Delhi early Sunday.

According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that the deceased, identified as Sunil Sharma, who belonged to Jharkhand, may have lit incense sticks inside the parked bus to ward off mosquitoes, which likely triggered the fire. The police said no foul play is suspected at this stage.

“Sharma worked as a helper, and used to sleep inside the bus at night. It is learnt that he often burned incense sticks inside the vehicle to ward off mosquitoes,” Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.