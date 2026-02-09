25-year-old helper sleeping inside bus burned alive in Delhi’s Janakpuri; police say no foul play suspected

The Delhi Police said no one present at the spot in Janakpuri or associated with the bus has raised any suspicion regarding the man's death

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 02:30 PM IST
Police suspect the fire was triggered by incense sticks used to ward off mosquitoes; no foul play is suspected.A 25-year-old helper was found charred inside a parked Uber-affiliated bus in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri.
Make us preferred source on Google

A 25-year-old man was burned to death after a fire broke out inside an Uber-affiliated bus near a fish market in the Vikaspuri area of West Delhi early Sunday.

According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that the deceased, identified as Sunil Sharma, who belonged to Jharkhand, may have lit incense sticks inside the parked bus to ward off mosquitoes, which likely triggered the fire. The police said no foul play is suspected at this stage.

“Sharma worked as a helper, and used to sleep inside the bus at night. It is learnt that he often burned incense sticks inside the vehicle to ward off mosquitoes,” Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

The Delhi Police said they received a PCR call at the Vikaspuri Police Station around 12.33 am reporting a bus on fire near a drain adjoining Krishi Apartments.

Patrolling personnel rushed to the spot and attempted to open the bus. Two fire tenders were also deployed and eventually brought the fire under control. After the flames were extinguished, police found a man charred to death inside the vehicle

The bus involved, a Tata model bearing a Haryana registration number, was operating with Uber, the police said. The bus owner was identified as Vijay Kumar.

The police said several other buses owned by Kumar were parked nearby, where drivers and helpers usually sleep at night. No one present at the spot or associated with the bus has raised any suspicion regarding the death.

Story continues below this ad

They said the body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and preserved in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

The police said proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, they added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The hardest frontier? Why West Bengal may be BJP's toughest electoral test yet
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement