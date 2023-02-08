25-year-old dead in cylinder blast in West Delhi

A 25-year-old man died after a cylinder exploded in a cylinder filling shop in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Tuesday evening, police said.

A fire call was received at 7.40 pm regarding the blast in a general store in Valmiki Colony in Tilak Nagar, fire officials said, adding that six fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

A senior police officer said that the victim, Ravi Sharma, 25, was shifted to DDU hospital. “On enquiry, it was revealed that the fire started on the ground floor of a general store due to a short circuit, and then it reached the cylinder, following which it exploded,” an officer said.

Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 285 (negligent conducted with respect to fire or combustible material) and 304A (causing death by negligence).