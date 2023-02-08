scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

25-year-old dead in cylinder blast in West Delhi

A fire call was received at 7.40 pm regarding the blast in a general store in Valmiki Colony in Tilak Nagar, fire officials said, adding that six fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

cylinder blast DelhiA senior police officer said that the victim, Ravi Sharma, 25, was shifted to DDU hospital. “On enquiry, it was revealed that the fire started on the ground floor of a general store due to a short circuit, and then it reached the cylinder, following which it exploded,” an officer said. (Representational/ File)
Listen to this article
25-year-old dead in cylinder blast in West Delhi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 25-year-old man died after a cylinder exploded in a cylinder filling shop in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Tuesday evening, police said.

A fire call was received at 7.40 pm regarding the blast in a general store in Valmiki Colony in Tilak Nagar, fire officials said, adding that six fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

A senior police officer said that the victim, Ravi Sharma, 25, was shifted to DDU hospital. “On enquiry, it was revealed that the fire started on the ground floor of a general store due to a short circuit, and then it reached the cylinder, following which it exploded,” an officer said.

More from Delhi

Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 285 (negligent conducted with respect to fire or combustible material) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 08:34 IST
Next Story

Can you overdose on vitamin B12?

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close