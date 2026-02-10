25 transmission projects facing delays due to land acquisition & clearance; majority are renewables

The challenge is more acute for renewable energy as capacity addition accelerates in line with India’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose)

Twenty-five out of at least 164 under-construction transmission line projects under the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) have been facing land acquisition and clearances-related hurdles, leading to delays. Out of these, 24 projects are related to evacuation of renewable energy.

“Delays due to Right of Way (RoW) issues have affected project timelines,” Ministry of Power told the Parliament while sharing data of ISTS projects with Scheduled Commissioning Date (SCOD) upto March 2026, which are facing RoW issues or clearances.

RoW refers to the strip of land beneath and adjacent to a transmission line that utilities require to construct, maintain and safeguard the infrastructure.