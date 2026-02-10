25 transmission projects facing delays due to land acquisition & clearance; majority are renewables

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Twenty-five out of at least 164 under-construction transmission line projects under the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) have been facing land acquisition and clearances-related hurdles, leading to delays. Out of these, 24 projects are related to evacuation of renewable energy.
“Delays due to Right of Way (RoW) issues have affected project timelines,” Ministry of Power told the Parliament while sharing data of ISTS projects with Scheduled Commissioning Date (SCOD) upto March 2026, which are facing RoW issues or clearances.
RoW refers to the strip of land beneath and adjacent to a transmission line that utilities require to construct, maintain and safeguard the infrastructure.
Known as the transmission corridor, it is the minimum safety zone around power lines to meet the requisite safety clearances as well as the electromagnetic field exposure limits.
It allows the utility to keep the power lines clear of tall trees, buildings and other obstacles that may interfere with line operation and to ensure safety of the public and environment.
However, RoW has emerged as a major bottleneck in expanding transmission networks needed to evacuate power from generating stations.
The challenge is more acute for renewable energy as capacity addition accelerates in line with India’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.
Renewable energy capacity additions reached 44.51 GW during this financial year till November which is nearly double as compared to the 24.72 GW during the same period last year.
Till November, India’s total installed renewable capacity stood at 253.96 GW, 23 per cent more than 205.52 GW in November 2024.
In December, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy also flagged RoW issues as a key hurdle in laying transmission lines under the government’s Green Energy Corridor (GEC) programme.
In January, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), told The Indian Express that renewable energy curtailment is largely driven by a mismatch between the pace of project commissioning and the time required to build transmission infrastructure.
Earlier, MNRE had told The Indian Express that delays in the GEC were largely due to state-specific technical and statutory constraints, Right of Way challenges, restrictions in Great Indian Bustard (GIB) zones, nil bidder participation, weak bid response, repeated retendering, forest and environmental clearances, as well as disruptions during the monsoon.
“State governments addressed these challenges with the support of local administration,” the ministry had said.
The ministry also said that building ISTS networks from renewable-rich states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu faces hurdles, which includes land acquisition and RoW issues, resulting in significant delays in transmission infrastructure creation.
