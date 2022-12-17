scorecardresearch
25% rise in rape cases in Delhi between 2020, 2021

NCRB data also showed that women aged between 18 and 30 are the most vulnerable in Delhi – in more than 1,250 cases of rape registered last year, over 900 women were in this age group. Rape cases also saw a 25% increase in 2021 as compared to 2020 which saw 1,000 cases.

In comparison, other metropolitan cities like Mumbai reported 5,000 cases and Bengaluru recorded 1,700 such cases.

Ten years after the December 2012 gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman, Delhi has become the most “unsafe” metropolitan city in India – over 39 cases of ‘crimes against women’ were recorded in the city every day in 2021, as per data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released earlier this year.

Data also shows that more than 14,277 incidents of crimes against women were registered in 2021 – a 41% increase as compared to 2020 when it reported 10,093 cases. It is also higher than 2019, when it witnessed a total of 13,395 such cases.

According to the Delhi Police, there is a stark difference in figures because of the Covid-induced lockdown in 2020 which led to a decrease in all crimes.

Data also shows the gap between arrest and conviction figures. More than 1.31 lakh men were arrested last year in cases of rape, abduction, POCSO Act or harassment. However, only 318 were convicted. On the figures, a Delhi Police officer said: “There’s more registration in cases and police are being sensitised about the matter. The increase in cases is because we are actively filing more complaints. Also, in more than 1,200 cases of rape, the accused is known to the victim and the incident takes place near their home. We also make 80-90% arrests in the first week of the incident.”

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 05:25:36 am
