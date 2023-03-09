‘25 people had to lift car to pull him out’: Uncle of boy crushed to death by Thar

A day after a speeding Thar rammed into several vehicles and roadside carts in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, killing 12-year-old Sameer Khan and 28-year-old Munna Mahto, their families are still in shock.

Khan’s uncle, Tasdik, told The Indian Express that the boy and his sisters were standing near their vegetable cart and talking to their father when the car mowed them down.

“We had called the police while locals gathered to help… Everyone was trying but the car was heavy. More than 25 people had to then lift the vehicle and turn it to the other side. We pulled out the children and immediately rushed them to the hospital.”

“The accused were drunk… Half of our family is in the hospital. The girls have multiple injuries on their head and face, their only brother is dead. Their father is also critical. We want justice for the family,” said Tasdik.

Khan’s cousin Suhail, who is among the injured, said: “Sameer had come from his Arabic class… we were all eating fruits and didn’t see the car. It was so sudden… the Thar hit two cars and then crushed the children. It then hit me and I fell on the side. I couldn’t help anyone as my leg was injured.”

Mahto’s family said he was simply walking on the road when he was run over.

Mahto worked at a general store in the area and lived alone at a rented accommodation in Vasant Vihar. He is survived by his pregnant wife and their three-year-old daughter, who live in Bihar’s Chhapra. They are yet to reach Delhi.

His relatives in the city said they had celebrated Holi during the day and were resting when they received a call about the accident.

Sunil, Mahto’s elder brother, said: “We had gathered at a local park for Holi, along with our relatives and friends who live in the same colony, during the day. It was around 8 pm when I received a call from a local about the accident. My brother was lying injured. His leg was cut… his face had multiple cuts… He was a simple man…he earned Rs 7,000 a month and sent most of it home. We had called him to drink with us later but he refused.”