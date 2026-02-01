Nearly 25% gig workers in India work for over 70 hours a week; 27% meet with accidents: new survey

About 34 per cent of the survey's respondents said they had experienced harassment or violence while working on platforms (File Photo).

Nearly one in every four gig workers in India clock more than 70 hours each week, a survey has found. Fifty-seven per cent of workers report work hours exceeding 49 hours a week, according to the survey.

The survey comes against the backdrop of a conversation on the working conditions and earnings of gig workers triggered by a nationwide strike held on Christmas and New Year’s Eve last year. Following the strike, the Central Government asked quick-commerce companies to stop advertising 10-minute deliveries, citing worker safety.

The findings of the survey were released at an event organised by the non-profit Janpahal and Gig Workers Association at the Constitution Club of India on Friday. The event included a public screening of the film Zwigato, followed by a panel discussion on the gig economy, featuring RJD MP Manoj Jha, filmmaker Nandita Das, and gig workers Pooja, Mohd Irfan, Bhupendra Narayan Bhupesh, and Shiv Prajapati, and moderated by journalist Siddharth Vardarajan.