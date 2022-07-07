scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

25 MCD-run schools to get revamp: L-G

Saxena visited Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in H-Block, Ashok Vihar, along with officials of the MCD, the Raj Niwas said in a statement. The visit was to carry forward his “agenda of taking the MCD and the institutions under it to newer heights,” it said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 1:22:30 am
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Saturday said that to upgrade teaching, technological and physical infrastructure, 25 schools run by the MCD have been identified to be modified as a pilot project.

Addressing the teachers and staff present, the L-G promised to take MCD-run schools to the highest standards by providing the best teaching, technological and physical infrastructure to them.

“For this purpose, as a pilot, 25 schools have already been identified and work will be started there at the earliest. The same would gradually be undertaken in all other remaining schools run by MCD,” Saxena said.

