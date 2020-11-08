25 km of cycle tracks in Gurgaon this month

According to officials, two cycle tracks are being prepared – one running from HUDA City Centre to Galleria Market and the other from HUDA City Centre to Vyapar Kendra. (File photo)

A month after Gurgaon got its first cycle track as a result of the efforts of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), officials said on Saturday that another 25 km of tracks will be prepared in the city this month.

Announcing this at the Raahgiri Day event on Saturday morning, MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “Gurgaon is participating in the Streets for People challenge and India Cycles for Change challenge, initiatives of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under which citizens are being encouraged to walk the streets of their city, cycle and use the spaces socially. This can inspire the city to convert these temporary interventions into permanent infrastructure.”

“On October 2, a dedicated bicycle track was started by GMDA and MCG on both sides of Netaji Subhash Marg from Huda City Centre to Subhash Chowk. Taking this link further, another 25 km of cycle tracks will be prepared in November,” he said.

According to officials, two cycle tracks are being prepared – one running from HUDA City Centre to Galleria Market and the other from HUDA City Centre to Vyapar Kendra.

The first cycle track in Gurgaon was inaugurated on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The 10-km long track runs on both sides of the stretch between the HUDA City Centre and Subhash Chowk. With this, Gurgaon had become the second city in Haryana, after Chandigarh, to have cycle tracks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.