24-yr-old held for shooting at transgender

Two days after a transgender person was shot at and dumped near Barapullah flyover, police have arrested a 24-year-old man associated with a criminal outfit.

“The accused, Sagar, is involved with the Sunder Bhati gang. He spotted the transgender person near the flyover and offered a lift. Sagar then tried to establish relations… When the victim refused, he shot the former in the abdomen,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

Two country-made pistols and five live cartridges, along with a Honda Amaze car, were recovered, police said. Police formed a team to nab the accused. They got a breakthrough when they found the accused was associated with the Bhati gang and would come near Moolchand Hospital with firearms to allegedly commit a crime.

Police spotted the accused in the Honda Amaze and tried to intercept him. Instead of stopping, the accused hit a police barricade and tried to flee, before a constable blocked his way with another barricade. “Sagar pulled out a pistol and tried to shoot, but the constable managed to wrestle the weapon from him,” Biswal said.