Noida: 24-yr-old dies two days after carjacking

Akshay Kalra lived with his mother in Noida, while his father works at LIC’s Kanpur branch.

A 24-year-old Noida resident died Friday night, two days after he was attacked by unknown men during an alleged carjacking incident. Akshay Kalra, who studied B.Tech from Amity University, was found lying in a pool of blood less than 50 metres from his house in Noida’s Varun Apartments. His Hyundai Creta car and wallet were missing, said police.

Rajesh S, ADCP (Noida), said, “He reportedly left home after 10.30 pm for a late-night drive, and around 12.30 am we received information that a man was lying on the road in Sector 62. He was rushed to the hospital and once he was identified, his family was informed. His car and wallet are missing, and eight teams have been formed to probe the case.”

Kalra lived with his mother in Noida, while his father works at LIC’s Kanpur branch and his sister lives in the US, where she is finishing her PhD. Kalra’s relative told The Indian Express, “He told his mother he was going for a walk around 10.45 pm Wednesday. We don’t know when he took the car. Two hours later, his father in Kanpur got a call that Akshay was at Fortis Hospital. At first, we thought he had met with an accident. He had no personal enmity that we were aware of but we can’t rule that out. He was brutally beaten up everywhere… chest, head, eyebrow, legs, stomach. He was put on life support.”

Kalra was admitted to Fortis Hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday night. He died at 9.10 pm Friday due to complications arising out of excessive blood loss, police said.

“The victim was found with an injury mark on the right side of his head at the time of his admission in the hospital. Initial probe revealed he was also attacked on the chest with the butt of a pistol. Before a sketch could be prepared, the victim slipped into unconsciousness,” said a police officer.

He was cremated Saturday afternoon. His relative said, “His phone was with him, and police used his fingerprint to unlock it and call his father up, who then called up his wife. Akshay was Thalassemic and required blood transfusions monthly. In fact, a day before the incident, he had got his transfusion done. He was a fighter and aspired to be like his father, who studied at IIT. He used to go out for walks and drives regularly.”

Police said there were “no immediate witnesses since the incident occured after 10.30 pm” and they are relying on CCTV footage from different buildings in the vicinity.

“We have found CCTV footage in which a car can be seen following the victim’s SUV. The time stamp also appears to be in the time frame of the alleged crime. However, no licence plate is visible. It is early to say if this is the same car as that of the accused,” said Rajnish Verma, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The details of the SUV have been relayed to patrol officers and police stations across the district to tally any input matching the description, police said.

