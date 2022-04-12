24-yr-old dies after falling into open manhole in Faridabad, family alleges negligence

A 24-year-old man died after allegedly falling into an open manhole in Faridabad on Saturday night. Police said the man has been identified as Harish Verma alias Honey, a resident of Lakadpur. His family said he worked in the loan division of a private bank.

The incident took place around 9 pm when Verma and his two friends were returning in their car after dropping a friend and he stepped out to answer nature’s call in Sector 56.

Recounting the incident as told to him by Verma’s friends, his father Dhyan Singh told The Indian Express: “My son went to relieve himself near a green belt in Sector 56, and his friends waited in the car. When he did not return, they went looking for him. They used their phone torch and saw some bubbles in the manhole. Since it was dark, my son must not have noticed it and he fell into it… it was over 20 feet deep and had water up to 10 feet.”

“His friends then raised alarm and gathered people to try and rescue him. A police team stationed nearby arrived but was unsuccessful in rescuing him. A fire brigade was called, and my son was pulled out using ropes and rushed to a hospital, but it was too late by then,” said Singh.

“This is negligence on part of the authorities. If the manhole had been covered, my son would not have suffered this tragic fate,” he said, adding that the family will file a police complaint or approach the court for action.

His father said they had been looking to get him married: “Discussions were going on for his wedding in the next two-three months. We were about to finalise a date. He had recently joined this job and was about to settle down. We are still coming to terms with the loss.”

According to police, they received information of the incident at Sector 55 police post area around 9.30 pm and quickly reached the spot. Police said with the help of the fire brigade, the victim was pulled out of the gutter and rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “The victim’s family has not filed any complaint as of now. We have conducted inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174 and handed over the body to the family after the autopsy.”

Police said they are checking which authority is responsible for the particular area.