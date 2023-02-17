24-year-old woman held in Delhi in Mercedes hit-and-run case

The Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old woman this week for allegedly hitting another woman with her Mercedes, leading to her leg being fractured, in East Delhi’s Anand Vihar, officials said. The police identified the accused as Nupur Gupta, a resident of Yojna Vihar, and said she had fled from the scene after the accident.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said the police received a PCR call on February 12 at Anand Vihar Police Station regarding an accident. According to Akshita Aggarwal’s complaint, on February 12, she and her sister Kanishka were waiting for a rickshaw outside a mall at around 3.45 pm when an unknown black car came from behind and hit her. She suffered a fracture on her right leg and had to be hospitalised.

The police lodged a case under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving. A police team analysed CCTV footage from around the area and the offending vehicle, a Mercedes, was traced and seized from Yojna Vihar. Subsequently, Gupta was arrested on February 15.