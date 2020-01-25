Delhi: 24-year-old found dead at Taj suite, Linkin Park lyrics part of suicide note

“On January 20, he put a ‘Do Not Disturb’ tag outside his suite and told hotel staff not to disturb him as he was working with an overseas company during odd hours,” a senior police officer said. (Representational Image) “On January 20, he put a ‘Do Not Disturb’ tag outside his suite and told hotel staff not to disturb him as he was working with an overseas company during odd hours,” a senior police officer said. (Representational Image)

The decomposed body of a 24-year-old man was found inside a suite at Taj Ambassador Hotel Friday afternoon. A purported suicide note was recovered from the spot, which had the lyrics of a song by the band Linkin Park: “In the end, it doesn’t even matter.”

Police said the man, Karan Chandra, stayed with his father, a psychiatrist, in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. His elder sister and mother live separately in Saket, police said. “He was a platinum customer and had been staying at the hotel since January 19. He specifically asked hotel staff to give him a room with less sunlight, and was put up in a suite on the third floor,” a senior police officer said.

“On January 20, he put a ‘Do Not Disturb’ tag outside his suite and told hotel staff not to disturb him as he was working with an overseas company during odd hours,” a senior police officer said.

The incident came to light around 3.45 pm Friday, when hotel staff tried to approach him regarding his check-out date. “The duty manager tried to contact him on his mobile number and intercom, but there was no response. The staff came to check and started knocking on his door, but he did not respond. The room was locked from the inside, and they entered after using master key of the suite. On entering, they found the bedroom locked and sensed a foul smell. A PCR was made at 4.10 pm and police reached the spot. The door of the bedroom was opened and Karan was found lying on his bed,” an officer said.

DCP (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said inquest proceedings are being conducted under CrPC section 174.

In a purported suicide note recovered from the spot, Karan said he was committing suicide and left two contact numbers — of his father and sister.

“We found some sleeping pills and liquor bottles in the room. Prime facie, it appears he died due to an overdose of medicines and liquor, but things will be clear after conducting his post-mortem. There were no injury marks and his body has been preserved at the mortuary in RML hospital,” the officer said.

His family has been informed about the incident. Police said they will have more clarity on why he took the step after officers speak to his family members.

