24-year-old bludgeoned to death in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

A 24-year-old man was stabbed and then bludgeoned to death, allegedly by a group of five men, in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri late Sunday night. Initial investigation has revealed that the victim, along with his associates, allegedly beat up the accused and his associates, members of a rival gang, following which they killed him to “exact revenge”.

Advertising

According to police, the victim has been identified as Gaurav Kumar.

“On Sunday evening, Kumar, along with one Satish, stabbed one Ravi and fled from the spot. Ravi was taken to hospital. In the meantime, his gang members gathered outside the hospital and some of them started looking for Kumar and Satish,” a senior police officer said.

The incident took place around 2 am, when they found Kumar and allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned him to death, said police.

Advertising

“They stopped him when he tried to escape and started beating him. They whipped out knives and stabbed him. They then bludgeoned him to death and fled the spot,” an officer said.

Police were informed about the incident, following which Kumar was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

In 2016, Kumar was arrested in connection with a murder case. He was acquitted a few months ago, said police.