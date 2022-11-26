scorecardresearch
24Seven employee shot at for asking man to stop smoking

After purchasing goods, he asked a staffer of the 24Seven store to accompany him to the parking space, where he allegedly fired the shot, according to the store’s security manager.

The security manager said that as a store associate was placing the goods in his vehicle, the man suddenly loaded his pistol and fired at the employee.(Representational)

Apparently feeling insulted over being stopped from smoking inside a Gurgaon convenience store, a man pulled out a gun and allegedly shot at an employee in its parking space on Friday, police said.

Police said the incident took place at a 24Seven store in sector 22 of the city in Haryana and that a case was registered against an unidentified man under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Palam Vihar police station.

In his complaint, the store’s security manager said five employees were on duty at the time of the incident. “At around 4am, an unknown person entered the store with a cigarette in his hand. When the security guard requested him to stop smoking as it was prohibited inside the store, he hurled abuses at the staff. After purchasing the goods, he scolded the staff and asked one of them to accompany him to his car to help place the goods in his car, which was parked outside,” he said.

The security manager added that as a store associate was placing the goods in his vehicle, the man suddenly loaded his pistol and fired at the employee. “He said that he had been insulted on being asked to stop smoking inside the store. The store associate ran and managed to escape and the accused also escaped in his vehicle,” the manager said.

An officer said that police had traced the registration number of the man’s vehicle. “Efforts are on to identify and arrest him. We are checking CCTVs in the vicinity. A probe has been initiated,” the officer said.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 04:52:37 pm
