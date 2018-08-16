24 Delhi officers to be conferred police medals on Independence Day

DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (left), Spl CP Satish Golcha DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (left), Spl CP Satish Golcha

A total of 24 Delhi Police officers have been selected for police medals on the 72nd Independence Day. Among them, DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi, Hridaya Bhushan and Ramesh Chander Laba and sub-inspector, Sukhbir Singh, have been selected for the Police Medal for Gallantary.

Special CP Satish Golcha has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. He is currently posted with the Crime Branch, and had played a key role when he was posted in the CBI.

Other officers selected for this award are ACP Rajender Singh Yadav and ACP Sandip Pali.

Additional CP Amarendra Kumar Singh; Additional DCP Rajendra Singh Sagar; ACP Birjender Singh Rai and ACP Sanjay Dutt; inspectors Vijay Kumar Singh and Survesh Kumar; sub-inspectors Anita Kalia, Nirmal Kumari and sub-inspector Moti Lal; ASIs Ram Kishan and Rajni Malik are among those who will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App