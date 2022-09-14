24 constituencies see biggest changes in MCD’s ward delimitation draft

The delimitation commission has made major changes in the boundaries of 24 Assembly constituencies while finalising the first draft to alter boundaries of municipal wards ahead of civic body polls in the city. Out of these 24, municipal wards in 23 have been decreased and increased in one, thereby reaching the figure of 250 from the existing 272, according to data accessed by The Indian Express.

Constituencies in Northeast, North, Northwest and West Delhi have seen the biggest alterations as the population density and sizes of the ward is higher in these areas, said a senior official in MCD.

Burari, Timarpur, Badli, Sultanpur Majra, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar,

Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Deoli, Sangam Vihar, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Shahdara, Seemapuri are constituencies in which the number of wards have been decreased. Mustafabad is the only one where wards have been increased.

This has been done to achieve parity in terms of population and size, said the official. There are changes in the remaining wards as well, but the number of wards is the same overall. The biggest ward is Mayur Vihar with a population of 93,381 and the smallest is Chandni Chowk with a population of 35,509.

Former deputy mayor and councillor from Greater Kailash Subhash Badana said, “In my area, boundaries of two-three booths have been altered but there are no major changes.”

A senior AAP leader said delimitation has been done in a way that several wards have large population of 90,000 and some are at 35,000. “The BJP has done it to suit their political advantage and voter strength.”

Explained Public consensus Objections/suggestions on the draft can be lodged and submitted from 10 am to 5 pm with the Delimitation Committee reception counter on the ground floor of the premises of the State Election Commission by October 3. These can also be sent by e-mail to delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com.

Elections possible this year if no deadlock

Sources in the delimitation commission said if things go as per plan, they will complete the exercise by November. The commission has given time for public feedback till October 3. Thereafter, it will take around two weeks to incorporate suggestions and the final draft will be sent to MHA for notification. Once notified, the ball will be in the court of the election commission to hold polls, said an official.

Meanwhile, the AAP will launch a ‘Kooda Virodhi Abhiyan’ starting Wednesday during which they will “expose” the BJP on the issue of sanitation by visiting landfill sites. The BJP will continue to attack the AAP over the liquor “scam” and other cases of alleged corruption against AAP leaders.