237 personnel from central forces to serve in Delhi Police to fix staff crunch

As many as 237 personnel from the CISF, BSF and SSB have been selected for three-year deputation in the Delhi Police, after the force wrote to the heads of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in this regard. There are 700 posts available for lateral entry between the ranks of constables and inspectors.

Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana, who took charge on July 28, reviewed the audit report conducted by the police headquarters and found that Delhi Police has a staff crunch of 21.03% across its 15 districts — 33,833 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 42,847. As per the report, the actual shortage is from the level of inspector to constable.

“There are 1,455 sanctioned posts of inspectors, while 1,427 are currently employed; 6,237 sub-inspectors against sanctioned strength of 8,096; 20,355 head constables against 23,717 sanctioned posts; sanctioned vacancy for constables is 50,969, and there are 41,488 at present,” said the officer.

To fill the shortage, Asthana decided to invite police personnel from CAPF, and on January 10, a letter was sent to DGs of the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), asking them to send applications of willing and eligible personnel for a period of three years, which could be extended to five years.

An officer said they have received thousands of applications and shortlisted 112 from CISF, 64 from SSB and 61 from BSF. “237 personnel are from the rank of sub-inspectors to constables. Files of other personnel, including inspector rank, are under process,” the officer said.

Following the shortlist, a letter was sent by DCP (headquarters) Sukant S Ballabh to the DG of CISF stating, “The deputation of 112 personnel will be governed by terms and conditions of deputation in the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines and as amended from time to time. In case of officials overstaying for any reason whatsoever, they are liable to disciplinary action and other adverse civil service consequences which would include that the period of unauthorised overstay will not count against services for purpose of pension and that any increment due during the period of unauthorised overstay will be deferred with the cumulative effect till the date on which the officials re-join their parent department.”

It further states, “In case of premature repatriation, the onus on reporting to the parent department rests with them and for any overstay after premature repatriation, if it happens, they will be liable to disciplinary action. It is made clear that these selected personnel have been selected on deputation basis and they have no right for absorption in the Delhi Police.”

An officer said they have made sure the candidates must be less than 56 years old and 375 constables, 60 head constables, 20 sub-inspectors and five inspectors would be posted to different police units within the force. “The constables on deputation would be experts in units such as fingerprint bureau, dog handling, drill instruction and unarmed combat,” the officer said.