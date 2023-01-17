scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

23-year-old custodian of cash van held in Delhi for stealing Rs 10 lakh from van

On October 19, Dharamraj Meena allegedly went inside the cash van vehicle vault and stole Rs 10 lakh from it, the police said.

A 23-year-old custodian of a cash van was arrested by the Delhi Police for stealing cash worth Rs 10 lakh from the van, officials said on Monday.

On October 21, the assistant branch manager of CMS Infosystem, situated at Jhandewalan in Delhi, approached the police with a written complaint stating that the company is engaged in the replenishment of cash in ATMs and cash recycle machines for various private and nationalised banks in Delhi and NCR.

He added that on October 19, Dharamraj Meena, deputed as a custodian of one of their cash vans, was going to an ATM along with armed guards and the driver of the vehicle. Around 5.40 pm, when the staff reached Kashmere Gate, Meena allegedly went inside the cash van vehicle vault, remained there for around 15 minutes, removed cash worth Rs 10 lakh from filled and sealed cassettes and kept it in his bag. The entire act was recorded in the CCTV cameras in the van, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

During the initial investigation, the police conducted several raids at Meena’s native village in Rajasthan but failed to locate him. Subsequently, on analysing his call detail record, the police traced his location to Dwarka. Raids were conducted at his hideouts and he was arrested on Sunday, the DCP said.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 10:55 IST
Fans from Qatar are No.5 on list of ticket buyers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year

