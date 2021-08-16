23 Delhi cops get medals for services

Twenty-three Delhi Police personnel were conferred with medals for their courage, skills and meritorious services on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

The 23 officers who received medals from senior Union Ministry officials have been appreciated for their services to the Delhi Police and other agencies in the last few years.

Six of them – IPS officers Amit Sharma, Anuj Kumar, late Head Constable Ratan Lal and constables Mohit, Praveen and Naveen — will be awarded the gallantry medal for their courage and service during the Northeast Delhi riots last year. They were present at the Wazirabad road where thousands of persons attacked each other and the police on February 24. While Lal was shot dead by the mob, officers Sharma and Kumar sustained grievous injuries.

The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to Joint Commissioner of Police Tusar Taba and sub-inspector Chacko VC.

A total of 15 officers will receive the police medal for meritorious service. Additional Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta, who received the UN Service Medal for outstanding contribution in Kosovo (2002-2003), is one of the officers to receive the medal. DCP Rajeev Ranjan, known for investigating high profile cases such as Sunanda Pushkar death case, Ponty Chadha murder case and December 2012 gangrape and murder, will also receive the medal. Police said that while he was posted as DCP at the airport, he played a key role in the rescue operation of Indians stranded abroad, under Vande Bharat Mission.

Other officers set to receive the medal are Vikram Porwal, Ajay Pal Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh, Govind Sharma, Sashi Bala, Satbir Singh, Rajender Sharma and Dev Sharma.