23 Delhi areas sealed, CM Kejriwal rolls out measures to contain virus spread

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said the government has started ‘Operation Shield’ in 23 containment zones in the city to minimise chances of COVID-19 spread. The main components of this, he said, are sealing specific areas; making sure people there remain at home; isolating contacts of people who have tested positive and tracing their contacts; making sure there is door-to-door delivery of essential services; local sanitisation and disinfection; and door-to-door checking for COVID-19 symptoms.

Containment zones are under a stricter lockdown and residents of these areas are not allowed to step out of their homes even to get essentials. While 22 areas were declared as containment zones on Wednesday, Sadar Bazar was included in the list on Thursday. According to officials, cases of local transmission have been reported from the area.

Appealing to people to stay at home, Kejriwal said authorities will make sure they are provided with essentials: “We know people are facing problems during the lockdown, but we are doing this to protect you. In the US, 2,000 people have died in 24 hours. What will happen if the disease spreads uncontrollably in India? How will we control the situation then? The idea behind containment zones is to stop the spread. No one should enter these zones and no one should get out.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also told reporters that a decision on extending the lockdown has not been taken: “It is tough to say what the situation will be in the coming week. It might have to be extended. It will depend on the decision taken by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister in public interest.”

Kejriwal also said that while advisories initially said only those people who are infected need to wear masks, this view has changed over the past three-four weeks. “There is a lot we still don’t know about the disease. Till three-four weeks ago, there was a view that only infected people need to wear masks. That view has now changed and it seems that the spread can be controlled if everyone wears masks. We are also learning from the experience of others. In Delhi, we have made it mandatory to wear masks. You don’t need to buy them. You can also make then from a handkerchief or a piece of cloth. It should cover your nose and mouth,” he said.

The CM also said with the country in lockdown and most businesses shut, government tax collection has dipped massively. “The inflow of tax is nearly zero. The government has to pay salaries to its employees. It has been decided that all government expenditure over the next few days will be stopped. The government will spend only on salaries and coronavirus-related activity such as ration distribution,” he said.

Operation SHIELD

The containment exercise will include:

– Sealing of the area and surroundings

– Home quarantine of people living in the area

– Isolation and tracing for first and second contacts of people who have tested positive

– Essential supplied delivered from door to door

– Local sanitisation and disinfection exercise

– Door to door checks in houses in the affected area to check for people who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough and bodyache

